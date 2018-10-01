Thomas to put best foot forward for RNIB

An east Antrim runner is taking on the Dublin Marathon to raise money for a charity after his friend was supported by the worthy cause.

Thomas Gray is taking on the SSE Airtricity Dublin Marathon on October 28 to raise money for the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).

The Newtownabbey man was introduced to running a few years ago by the Monkstown Spartans Athletics Club and this is his fourth marathon.

Thomas is fundraising to help support blind and partially sighted people who benefit from RNIB’s services across Northern Ireland.

Thomas saw the life changing difference the charity’s work made to his friend Alan Harris when Alan experienced significant sight loss in August 2017.

Alan, from Carrick, said: “I was introduced to RNIB NI’s services when I met Adrienne Hull, Eye Care Liaison officer based at the Macular Clinic, Mater Hospital, Belfast.

“Adrienne was a great help. She helped me to register my sight loss and referred me to various support services such as Sensory Support, RNIB’s IT training and Community Services which helped me to get out and about.

“I’ve also received support from other organisations too.”

Thomas added: “We’re really grateful to everyone who kindly donated towards RNIB NI’s work.”

If you would like to make a donation in support of Thomas’ fundraising effort,visit his JustGiving page.