Thousands enjoy Twelfth celebrations in Ballyclare

The dry weather brought thousands of spectators to Ballyclare to enjoy the Twelfth celebrations in the town.

The good weather, coupled with a number of businesses taking the decision to open during the parade, saw the streets lined with visitors from across the province.

Thanking the community for their support on the day, District Secretary of Sixemilewater District LOL No 10, Bro Brian Graham said: “It was a very enjoyable day and I have received positive feedback from many of the lodges and bands who took part.

“The weather was good and there were crowds in their thousands out to enjoy the day.

“There was a good crowd in the field, with entertainment for all the family.”

A number of businesses remained open on Thursday, July 12, with some, particularly in the hospitality sector, experiencing high levels of trade.

President of Ballyclare Chamber of Trade, David Reade said: “I have only received feedback from a handful of businesses so far, but they have all indicated it was a good day.

“I would imagine that when the Twelfth is held in the town again, more businesses would take advantage of the potential customers and remain open.”

The Times understands the police did not receive any complaints about anti-social behaviour in the town across July 11 and July 12 and no arrests were made.

Ballyclare will host Black Saturday in 2020, but it will be another decade until the town hosts the East Antrim Combine Twelfth in 2028.

