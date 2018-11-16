Three arrests after burglary in Newtownabbey

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at a retail premises in Newtownabbey last night.

A car was located and three suspects were taken into custody following an incident at Goland Buildings at Glencairn Park.

A spokesperson for PSNI Newtownabbey said: “Last night, shortly after 8.40pm, my team responded to a burglary that was in progress at retail premises at the Goland Buildings in Glencairn Park.

“Despite arriving promptly, the offenders had made good their escape, or so they thought. Through excellent Police work, three suspects and a car were located and in police custody by 9.00 pm.

Police have thanked a member of the public for getting in touch.

The PSNI spokesperson added: “Were you in the area at this time? Did you notice anything or anyone suspicious? Could you potentially hold dashcam footage? Do you have any other information to assist? If so, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting police reference 1227 of 15/11/18.

“Please continue to stand up and protect your community. Report anything suspicious to us on 101 or in an emergency using the 999 system. As always, you are our eyes and ears.”