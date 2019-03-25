Tildarg fundraiser in aid of young people with disabilities

Over £700 was raised at an event in Tildarg Orange Hall to support the Mae Murray Foundation’s work providing a wide range of activities for young people with disabilities.

The event, organised by Tildarg Cultural Society, was held on Saturday, March 16.

Worshipful Master of Tildarg lodge, Jordan Greer, thanked all those who donated raffle prizes and attended the fundraiser.

Jordan said: “Special thanks to our ladies committee led by Mary Crothers for all of their hard work preparing to host the coffee morning and preparing the refreshments.

“Dozens of local people and friends packed into the hall from 10am-1pm. In total £770 has been raised towards this excellent cause and will be presented to the charity very soon.”

The event was supported by a number of local representatives including Paul Girvan MP and Trevor Clarke MLA.