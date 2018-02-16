Top appointment for Ballynure-based vet

Ballynure-based mixed practice vet Alan Gordon was elected as President for the BVA Northern Ireland Branch at its annual general meeting on February 15.

A Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies graduate, Alan has worked in mixed practice for almost 40 years.

He has been associated with the BVA and its specialist division the British Small Animal Veterinary Association (BSAVA) since he was a student, before joining the BVA Northern Ireland Branch team as Junior Vice President last year.

Speaking of his appointment, Alan said: “I am honoured to be elected as President of BVA Northern Ireland Branch and look forward to giving back to the profession that has supported me for so long.

“I believe my extensive and varied clinical experience and previous veterinary representative roles stand me in good stead to whole-heartedly champion the issues that matter most to the veterinary profession in Northern Ireland.

“I look forward to working with the BVA Branch team and veterinary colleagues throughout Northern Ireland to provide a strong voice for vets.”

Alan succeeds Jean Wales, who sadly passed away while in post in June 2017. As part of the network of devolved and specialist divisions, BVA Branches contribute local knowledge and expertise to BVA’s wider lobbying and representational activities.

The BVA NI Branch has recently worked on a range of issues, including responding to government consultations on the challenges facing the veterinary profession and the food sector in Northern Ireland in light of Brexit.