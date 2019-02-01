Top music industry title for Glenarm’s Ben Glover

Glenarm musician Ben Glover was presented with the UK Album of the Year award for his latest compilation “Shorebound” at a music industry ceremony last night.

The presentation took place in Hackney at the 2019 UK Americana Awards.

The award was presented to Glover by last year’s winner Robert Vincent who co-wrote and is featured on the song “Keeper Of My Heart” on “Shorebound”.

Commenting on the prestigious accolade, Ben said: “I am absolutely honoured and grateful for the award. ‘Shorebound’ was a very special album for me as it was a collaboration with my closets musical friends from both sides of the Atlantic.

“Huge thanks to the Americana Music Association UK for this. It is without a doubt, one of the proudest moments of my career.”

Prior to receiving the award, Ben performed “Kindness” from the album in front of the packed out Hackney Empire.

Collaboration has long filled Glover’s career, including co-writing the Americana Music Association UK’s 2017 International Song of the Year “Blackbirds” with Gretchen Peters.

He joins forces with friends on both sides of the Atlantic for “Shorebound”, including Peters, Ricky Ross, frontman and songwriter from Scottish rockers Deacon Blue, Mary Gauthier, Kim Richey, Angel Snow, Robert Vincent, Amy Speace, Anthony Toner and others.