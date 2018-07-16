Touching tributes paid to Dean McIlwaine

Tributes have been paid to Dean McIlwaine, one year on from his sudden death.

The popular barber passed away suddenly on July 13 2017.

Dean (22) had been set to open a new barber’s shop in Carnmoney last summer.

His friends and family worked tirelessly to open the shop, Dean Samuel Gentleman’s Barbers, in September 2017.

Taking to social media on the anniversary of Dean’s death, a spokesperson for the shop said: “One year on and it never gets any easier! I hope you’re looking down proud as can be of what your shop is achieving.

“We all miss you and would give anything to have you back.”

Commenting on the Facebook post, one person said: “He would be very proud of you all.”

Another person said: “I’m sure Dean is very proud of you all. He’ll always be watching over you.”