Tourism award win for Antrim Castle Gardens

The stunning Antrim Castle Gardens have won ‘Authentic Northern Ireland Experience of the Year (Site Based)’ at the recent Northern Ireland Tourism Awards, beating off tough competition from the Armagh Georgian Festival and RSPB Rathlin West Light Seabird Centre.

Pictured receiving the award are Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman John Smyth, Councillor Paul Dunlop, Councillor Vera McWilliam, Head of Arts & Culture, Ursula Fay and Samuel Hyndman Garden Operations and Development Officer. Alderman Smyth said: “Antrim Castle Gardens is a hidden gem, waiting to be explored. This stunning setting hosts events all year round and is the perfect venue for a great day out”.

The gardens have just launched their latest attraction ‘The Wonderland Wood Trail”, an interactive fairy trail open daily from 10am-4pm.