Town to be closed to traffic for parade

Police are advising motorists that diversions will be in place during a band parade in Ballyclare on Friday evening.

Ballyclare Protestant Boys Flute Band will be staging their annual parade in the town on July 20.

Commenting on the traffic arrangements, a PSNI spokesperson said: “The town will be closed for traffic between 8pm and 11pm.

“Traffic diversions will be in place.”

Commenting on Friday’s parade, vice chair of the band, Scott McDowell said: “In recent years the band has enjoyed tremendous support from the local community and local businesses.

“This has enabled us to step out this year in a nice new uniform, giving the band that extra sparkle.

“We would once again encourage everyone to come out and enjoy what should be a very good parade with some of Ulster’s finest marching bands taking to the streets.

“We’d also like to invite anyone wanting to join the band to come along to Ballyclare Linfield Supporters Club on a Monday night, where tuition is free and you’ll be made most welcome.”

Urging residents to support the event, UUP representative, Cllr David Arthurs said: “Please folks, let’s get out in force on Friday, July 20 for Ballyclare Protestant Boys’ annual band parade.

“Remember to dig deep when you see a collection box. Let’s keep our wee town’s band on the road!”