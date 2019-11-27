Additional peak morning trains on Larne rail line

Translink NI Railways has announced additional peak morning trains on the Larne line.

The changes, which come into effect from Sunday, December 8, include services to Belfast, leaving Whitehead at 6.45am and Carrickfergus at 7.20am. The 6.30am service from Whitehead will now start from Larne Harbour at 06.05 (Mon-Fri) and on Saturday morning, the 7.45am service from Whitehead will start from Larne Harbour at 7.25am.

A new night time service is being introduced on the Belfast to Larne Harbour Line each Monday to Saturday at 10.15pm.

Last year, NI Railways carried 15.8million passenger journeys, an increase of 5.6% on the previous year and the highest in its 50-year history.

Translink is encouraging passengers to familiarise themselves with the new timetables, which are available on it website: https://www.translink.co.uk/timetables and through the Journey planner app.