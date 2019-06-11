Antrim Road to be closed to traffic

Police are advising road users that a section of the Antrim Road in Glengormley will be closed tonight.

The carriageway is due to be closed between 7pm and 9pm.

Commenting on the issue, a PSNI spokesperson said: “The area concerned is from the Hightown Road junction to the Carnmoney Road junction, approximately 60 yards of the village centre of Glengormley.

“Police will be in attendance to facilitate traffic and only slight delays would be expected. Portland Avenue will be operated on a two-way basis to assist in the diversions.

“If you can avoid the area it would be appreciated as we hope to keep traffic flowing as usual.”