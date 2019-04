A section of Avondale Drive in Ballyclare will be closed to motorists this week to allow for works.

One lane will be closed to traffic from Main Street to 150m southwest of the junction with Harrier Way.

The lane closure will run from 9.30am on Wednesday, May 1 until 4pm on May 1.

Road users are advised to expect a delay of less than five minutes.

The closure is to facilitate NIE works.