Ballyclare road to be closed for works

A section of Avondale Drive in Ballyclare is to be closed next week to allow for works.

The road will be closed from the junction with Harrier Way to the entrance to Ballyclare Secondary School.

The closure will operate continuously from 9,30am on Monday, October 28 until 6pm on Friday, November 1.

The road will be closed to allow for the installation of a new storm sewer to serve a new housing development.

A diversion route of Main Street, Doagh Road, Ollardale Park and Hawthorn Way has been suggested by the Department for Infrastructure.

Road users are advised to expect a delay of less than five minutes.