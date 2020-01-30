Ballyclare traffic restrictions in place during James Nesbitt filming

Filming for a new television thriller starring James Nesbitt is taking place in Ballyclare today.

Scenes from the BBC Bloodlands drama are to be shot in the town.

Earlier this month, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council it had received an application from the company behind the production, HTM (Bloodlands) Ltd, for the closure of part of the Ballynure Road.

In a public notice, the local government authority advised “it is minded to make an order to temporarily restrict or prohibit vehicular traffic” from using a section of the road from 9am to 6pm on Thursday, January 30 and Friday, January 31.

Council said that “direction on traffic management will be provided”.