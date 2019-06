Police have advised motorists to expect delays due a broken down lorry on the M2 motorway.

Commenting on the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “There’s a broken down lorry in lane three of the M2 city bound at the hill section. Delays should be expected.”

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson added: “Approach with care. Change lanes as per directions of the motorway gantry signs to get through this incident safely and with minimal disruption. Lane three city bound has now been closed.”