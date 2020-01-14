Broken down lorry causing travel disruption on M2

Motorists are advised to expect long delays due to a broken down lorry on the M2 motorway.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “There is a broken down lorry on the M2 leaving Belfast at Greencastle. Lane 1 is currently blocked.

“This is likely to run into the evening peak and cause long delays leaving the city. Allow extra time for your journey.”

A PSNI Road Policing spokesperson added: “Lorry broken down on lane one of the M2 just after Greencastle Interchange. The brakes seized. Lanes two and three are passable.

“We are working hard to get the vehicle moving and free the lane up for rush hour! Thanks for your anticipated patience and courtesy.”