Calls made to alleviate parking issues in Mossley

A DUP delegation of Paul Girvan MP, Pam Cameron MLA and Cllr Stephen Ross recently met with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council representatives to press for action to address parking problems and congestion in the Mossley area.

In a joint statement after the meeting the DUP representatives said: “The ongoing problems with parking and congestion and the knock-on effects on residents and commuters is something that the council, Translink and other relevant agencies must tackle. It has been going on for too long and we need solutions, both in the short term and longer term.

“While Translink has committed to provision of a 230-space car park the lead in time to delivery is some two-three years. This is too long for the current problems to persist without some intervention to alleviate the difficulties being faced.

“This was the message we delivered to senior representatives from the council and we will be seeking a meeting with Translink in the coming days to yet again explore what can be done and press home the need for action.

“The likelihood is that without some action this problem will get worse, not better. That is unacceptable and we look forward to working with the relevant agencies to find solution.”