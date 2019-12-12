Delays expected during Newtownabbey works

Motorists are advised to expect delays during a period of road works in Glengormley.

An update on the scheme, which commenced on the Ballyclare Road yesterday, was provided by the Department for Infrastructure this morning.

The south bound lane closure will operate from 150m after Corr’s Corner Roundabout to the Cedar Lodge Junction.

The work started at 9.30am on Wednesday and is set to be completed by 4pm on Friday, December 13.

A Departmental spokesperson said: “The closure is required off-peak only for duct works and a new line kerb. The work is being carried out by DfI Roads Contractors. Estimated delay five-15 minutes.”