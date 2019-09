Motorists are advised that a section of the Sawmill Road is closed to traffic until Friday.

The closure between Ballynashee Road (North) and Rashee Road commenced at 8am today (Wednesday). It will run until 6pm on Friday, September 27.

Detailing the diversion route, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “Alternative route Ballynashee Road (North) - Braepark Road - B94 Collin Road.”