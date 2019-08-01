Doagh road to be closed for works

Motorists are being advised to expect delays due to a road closure in the Ballyclare area.

The Station Road in Doagh will be closed from its junction with the A57 Templepatrick Road to the junction with Ballyclare Road.

The carriageway will be closed from 7am on Monday, August 5 until 6pm on Friday, August 30.

The closure will operate continuously for four weeks.

Road users are being advised to expect a delay of between five and 15 minutes.

The closure is required for repairs and pointing to a retaining wall.

The Department for Infrastructure has detailed two diversion routes.

The Burn Road-Parkgate Road-Paradise Walk-Templepatrick Road and A57 Templepatrick Road-Hillhead Road-Ballynure Road-Main Street-The Square- Doagh Road-Ballyclare Road.