Driver sought after Newtownabbey collision

Police have issued an appeal to locate a motorist following a road traffic collision in the Doagh Road area of Newtownabbey.

The Times understands a black Toyota Avensis and a VW collided outside Bombardier on the Doagh Road on Saturday, October 5, but the appeal has only been made by officers today.

Doagh Road. Pic by Google.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The driver of the black Avensis had declined to remain at the scene prior to police arrival and as a result, the vehicle was removed by police. As yet, it remains unclaimed and is in danger of being crushed.

“If this is your vehicle and you would like it back in one piece, please contact us on 101 and quote incident number 1523 of 05/10/19.”