A temporary speed limit is currently in operation on the M2 following a road traffic collision leaving Belfast.

Detailing the incident, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “Leaving Belfast on the M2 there is a road traffic collision.

Police have been tasked to the scene.

“A car has spun round after J2 Fortwilliam facing central crash barrier (heading to the M5).

“A 40mph limit is now in place. PSNI Traffic officers will be attending shortly.”

There are no further details at this time.