Emergency services tasked to Newtownabbey collision

Police and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) members were tasked to a road traffic collision in the Ballyclare Road area of Glengormley shortly before noon today.

Commenting on the incident, a NIAS spokesperson said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 11.50am on Friday, January 10 following reports of a road traffic collision at Craiglands Drive, Newtownabbey.

“NIAS dispatched two Emergency crews to the scene. Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, no one was transferred to hospital.”