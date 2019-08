Road users are being urged to exercise caution due to a fallen tree on overhead power lines in the Antrim Road area of Glengormley.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “Fallen tree lying on overhead power lines. The A6 Antrim Road off Sandyknowes Roundabout is down to a single lane.

“Road users are advised to exercise caution. Power NI have been advised. HGVs could be at risk. Delays possible during morning rush hour.”