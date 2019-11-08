Female pedestrian (40s) in ‘critical’ condition after NI collision

A woman has been hospitalised following an earlier road traffic collision.

The collision occurred in the Shore Road area of Newtownabbey on Friday morning.

The collision occurred on Friday morning.

Sergeant Wright said: “At around 6:50am, it was reported that a car collided with a female pedestrian. The woman, who is in her 40s has been taken to hospital. Her condition is described as critical.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who was on the Shore Road close to the Regional College in Newtownabbey at the time of the incident, or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 259 08/11/19.”

The road has since been reopened to motorists.

A Translink spokesperson added: “Knock on delays and disruption expected for a time to Metro 1 and 2 services. Sorry for any delay and inconvenience.”