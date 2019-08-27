Firefighters tasked to Newtownabbey van blaze

Firefighters were tasked to a vehicle on fire at Corr’s Corner Roundabout on Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported shortly before 5pm on August 23.

One appliance from Glengormley Fire Station attended the incident.

Detailing the operation, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “NIFRS received a call regarding a van on fire on Corr’s Corner Roundabout, Glengormley.

“Firefighters used one breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. There were no casualties. The incident was under control by 5.17pm. The cause of the fire was determined as accidental.”