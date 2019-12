Cyclists and pedestrians are advised that the foreshore path from Newtownabbey to Dargan Road will be closed for essential repairs this week.

Detailing the programme of works, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “Due to essential surface repairs, the Foreshore Cycle/Footway between Dargan Road and Gideons Green and Hazelbank Park at the M5 underpass will be closed daily between 9am and 3pm on Wednesday, December 11, Thursday, December 12 and Friday, December 13.”