Glengormley collision causing delays

Motorists are advised to expect delays following a road traffic collision in Glengormley.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “Police are in attendance at the scene of a road traffic collision on the A6 Antrim Road in Glengormley near McDonalds (Church Way).

“It is on the out of town side of the road, but impacting both directions. There are knock on delays back to Bellevue Bridge.”

There are no further details at this time.

It is understood the incident is causing disruption to public transport.

A Translink spokesperson said: “Expect disruption to Metro 1s and 2s this evening.”