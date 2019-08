The A6 Antrim Road in Glengormley has been closed to facilitate the removal of a fallen tree.

The road is closed in both directions between Sandyknowes Roundabout and Jubilee Way to facilitate the removal of a tree lying on overhead power lines.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “The closure is expected to be in place until around 6pm on Friday evening. Diversion route - Sandyknowes Roundabout - Ballyhenry Road - Ballyclare Road - Jubilee Way.”