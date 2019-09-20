Introduction of i-lines at Lynda Avenue welcomed

New i-lines on Lynda Avenue in Jordanstown have been welcomed.

Commenting on the new feature, East Antrim UUP MLA Roy Beggs said; “I had met with concerned residents of Lynda Avenue around two years ago to discuss road safety concerns.

“Following a series of local meetings, I met with Road Service and a consultation then took place about introducing i-lines to the area with the aim of improving road safety and increasing visibility.

“I am pleased that a number of i-lines are now in place and appear to be working as intended, giving local residents access to their driveways.

“The work is well timed with the Jordanstown park and ride car park expected to be busy with the students’ return to further education this month.”