Investigation into Newtownabbey bus collision

Translink has launched an investigation after a Metro bus was involved in an incident on the Doagh Road, Newtownabbey on Friday night.

A spokesperson for the travel authority said: “We can confirm a Metro Bus was involved in an incident on the Doagh Road at Cloughfern Corner on Friday evening, January 24, shortly before 8.00pm.

"The PSNI attended the scene. We have launched an investigation."

A statement from police indicated the bus had collided with a zebra crossing, lamp post and wall.

"Two passengers on the bus were not hurt," the statement added.