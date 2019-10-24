Lane closure to continue in Mallusk

A temporary lane closure is set to continue in the Mallusk area to allow for emergency works to be completed.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “A lane closure with temporary traffic lights remains in place on the Mallusk Road at its junction with McKinney Road following a burst water main. The closure is expected to remain in place until Friday, November 1.

“Some delays can be expected at busy times of the day.”

The Department had previously stated the work would be completed by Monday, October 14. This date was then amended to Wednesday, October 23.