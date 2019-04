A section of the Burn Road in Doagh will be closed to motorists this week.

The lane closure will operate between The Birches and Ballyhamage.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane from 9.30am on Wednesday, May 1 until 4.30pm on Friday, May 3.

Road users are advised to expect a delay of less than five minutes.

The closure will be conducted to facilitate works to connect a customer to the gas network in the village.