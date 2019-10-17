Lane to remain closed in Mallusk

A temporary lane closure is set to continue in the Mallusk area to allow for works to be completed.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “A lane closure and temporary traffic lights will remain in place on Mallusk Road between McKinney Road and Mallusk Way until Wednesday, October 23 as repairs to a water main continue.”

Last week, the Department indicated that the issue would be resolved by Monday, October 14.

Speaking on October 10, a spokesperson said: “Some delays can be expected at busy times of the day.”