Larne rail line Sunday closures scheduled

Translink is advising rail users of Sunday closures on a stretch of the Larne railway line to facilitate the introduction of new signalling.

In order to finalise the commissioning of the system, train services will be suspended between Whitehead and Larne Harbour on Sunday, February 23 and Sunday, March 1.

Train services on those days will operate on a normal Sunday timetable between Great Victoria Street and Whitehead only.

In a statement, Translink said the new signalling systems will help to enhance quality of service and improve safety and reliability on this important commuter route.

The public transport operator added: “Substitution bus services will operate between Larne Harbour Train Station and Whitehead Train Station on 23rd February and 1st March, meeting trains at Whitehead and calling at Larne Town, Glynn, Magheramorne and Ballycarry stations.

“Passengers are advised to arrive at the relevant station 15-20 minutes earlier in order to allow prompt departure of the bus substitution service.

“All train services will operate as normal between Great Victoria Street and Larne Harbour from Monday 24th February until Saturday 29th February inclusive, and again from Monday 2nd March onwards.”

Details on bus substitutions can be found online at www.translink.co.uk or from the Translink Contact Centre on 028 9066 6630.