Larne road to be closed for works

Motorists are reminded that a £237,000 resurfacing scheme on the A8 Ballymena Road, Larne will start this evening.

The scheme which extends from Pound Street junction (Belfast bound lane) for 1.1km, will require a full road closure from 7pm tonight (Friday, September 20) until 8pm on Sunday, September 22.

During the road closure a diversion will be in operation on the following roads: Circular Road, Circular Road Roundabout, Glenarm Road, Victoria Road, Old Glenarm Road, Greenland Road, The Roddens and Antiville Road.

A lane closure will be in operation from 9.30am to 4.30pm daily from Monday, September 23 until Friday, September 27.

A full road closure will also run from 6am until 8pm on Saturday, September 28.

