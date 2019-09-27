Larne road to be closed over weekend

Motorists are reminded that a section of the A8 will be closed to traffic tomorrow.

The A8 Ballymena Road Belfast bound lanes will be closed from 6am until 8pm on Saturday, September 28.

During the road closure a diversion will be in operation on the following roads: Circular Road, Circular Road Roundabout, Glenarm Road, Victoria Road, Old Glenarm Road, Greenland Road, The Roddens and Antiville Road.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “The £237,000 scheme which extends from Pound Street junction (Belfast bound lane) for 1.1km, will deliver significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface of the road. Work is expected to be completed by Sunday, October 6.”