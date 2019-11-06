Mallusk repair works set to be completed this week

A temporary lane closure is set to end in the Mallusk area this week after emergency works are completed.

Temporary traffic lights remain in place on the Mallusk Road at its junction with McKinney Road following a burst water main.

The work is set to be completed on Friday.

Commenting on the closure, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “The scheme has been extended to 5pm on Friday, November 8. Hopefully it will all be back to normal this weekend.”

The Department had previously stated the work would be completed by Monday, October 14. This date was then amended to Wednesday, October 23 and then Friday, November 1.