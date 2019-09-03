Man hospitalised after Rathcoole collision

Firefighters worked to free a motorist from his vehicle yesterday evening following a road traffic collision in Rathcoole.

The incident occurred in the Carnreagh Bend area of the estate shortly before 6.40pm.

Ambulance

One fire appliance from Glengormley Fire Station and one from Central Fire Station attended the incident.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: “Firefighters were called to a single-vehicle road traffic incident on the Carnreagh Bend, Rathcoole.

“The driver of the car was trapped in his car. Firefighters used cutting gear to remove the casualty from his vehicle.

“The casualty was taken to hospital by ambulance. The incident was under control by 7.08pm.”