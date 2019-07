Road users are being urged to seek an alternative route after a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Carrickfergus.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that the North Road in Carrickfergus is closed due to a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

“The road is closed at the junction of Northland and at the junction of Prince Andrew Way. Local diversions are in place, but take an alternative route if possible.”

There are no further details at this time.