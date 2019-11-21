Newtownabbey road closed after collision

Motorists are advised that a section of the Shore Road is closed in both directions following a road traffic collision.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “The Shore Road and Doagh Road junction is closed in both directions following a road traffic collision today, close to the local school.

“PSNI advise that traffic is being diverted via Rathcoole Drive in both directions.”

A Translink spokesperson confirmed that the collision will impact on bus services in the area.

There are no further details at this time.