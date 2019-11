The Shore Road has reopened to motorists following an earlier serious road traffic collision.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The Shore Road has reopened in both directions.

“Whilst I appreciate that this was an inconvenience for many, please spare a thought for those involved.”

A Translink spokesperson added: “Knock on delays and disruption expected for a time to Metro 1 and 2 services. Sorry for any delay and inconvenience.”