Police are urging motorists to avoid the Upper Hightown Road due to ‘treacherous’ driving conditions today.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Several reports today of treacherous conditions on the Upper Hightown Road continuing on from last night.

Traffic and travel.

“A number of collisions and vehicles being stuck in the snow.

“If possible, vary your route and try to avoid the area for the time being. Roads service are aware of the issue and are dealing with it.”