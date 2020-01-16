Police launch appeal after ‘injury traffic collision’ on M2

Police are appealing for information following an earlier road traffic collision on the M2 foreshore heading into Belfast.

Urging anyone with information to contact officers, a PSNI spokesperson said: “This morning, Roads Policing Officers from Steeple attended an injury traffic collision on the M2 foreshore heading into Belfast.

“This collision involved two white vans. If anyone witnessed this collision, or has dash cam footage of it, could you please contact police, quoting incident number 351, 16/1/2020.”