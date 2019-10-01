Police launch appeal after Newtownabbey collision

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a road traffic collision in the Hydepark Road area of Mallusk this morning (Tuesday, October 1).

Commenting on the incident, Sergeant Moore said: “We received a report of a one-vehicle road traffic collision at 11.10am this morning. A car, being driven in the area, collided with the wall of a house. No injuries have been reported.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision, or who may have captured it on their dash cam, to contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 541 of 01/10/19.”