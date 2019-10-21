Police probe Templepatrick collision

Police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision at the Ballymartin Roundabout in Templepatrick.

It is understood the incident occurred at around 4pm on Friday, October 11.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information in relation to a collision that occurred here involving a white transit van with an Ivor Williams trailer carrying an orange mini digger which collided with a blue Volkswagen Touran at this location.

“If you may have witnessed this collision or have dashcam footage from around this time, please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1289 of the 11/10/2019.”