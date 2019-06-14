Police renew appeal following fatal collision

Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the Belfast bound A8 dual carriageway earlier this year are to return to the scene this weekend.

A man died from injuries he sustained after his car collided with a stationary lorry on the carriageway at around 7.50am on Saturday, March 16.

Constable Michael McNee from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “As part of our investigation into this collision, and in a bid to seek information, we will be closing the A8 Larne Road dual carriageway, southbound towards Belfast only, on Sunday (June 16) from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been on the road at the time of the collision and saw what happened, or captured the collision on their dash cam to get in touch with us on 101, quoting reference number 264 of 16/03/19.”

Diversions will be in place during the period of time the road will be closed on Sunday.