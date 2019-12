Motorists are being urged to drive with care after a fuel spillage on the Hillhead Road in Ballyclare.

DUP representative, Cllr Jeannie Archibald has reported the issue to the Department for Infrastructure.

Speaking to the Times, Cllr Archibald said: “There is an oil spill on he Belfast Road and Hillhead Road heading towards Ballyclare.

“It’s quite a substantial spill, made more dangerous by surface water.

“I urge all those driving in the area to exercise caution until it is cleared.”