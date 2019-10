A road traffic collision at Sandyknowes Roundabout is causing travel disruption for motorists in Newtownabbey.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “There is a road traffic collision impacting on road users leaving the M2 at Junction 4 Sandyknowes.

“Lane one of the A8(M) is blocked towards Larne and delays remain in the area.”

There are no further details at this time.