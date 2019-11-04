Section of A8 to be closed for works

A lane closure will operate on the A8 Belfast Road in Ballyclare until the end of November.

The closure, which commenced at 9.30am this morning, will operate on weekdays until 4.30pm on Friday, November 29.

The lane is closed from the junction with the Ballybracken off-slip to the junction with Hillhead Road Roundabout.

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “The closure is required daily (weekdays only) for VRS repair works.”

The works will be conducted by a DfI roads contractor.

Motorists are advised to expect delays of up to five minutes.

Meanwhile, a section of the A8 will be closed for works until 4.30pm today (Monday, November 4).

The carriageway is closed from the junction with Lisglass Road to the junction with Rushvale Road.

Road users are advised to expect delays of up to five minutes.